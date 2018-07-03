हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh asked Khesari Lal Yadav to not work with Akshara Singh?

Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh have delivered several blockbuster films together.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav will soon share screen space with Akshara Singh. It has been a long time since the duo was seen together in a film. Akshara and Khesari Lal will star in Yogesh Raj Mishra's 'Babua Bawaali'. 

As per a jagran.com report, when superstar Pawan Singh got to know about the fact that Akshara is in the film, he advised Khesari Lal not to do the film. The report further says that Pawan Singh asked Khesari Lal Yadav not to work with Akshara Singh. However, as per reports, the director said that this was not possible.

Interestingly, Akshara took to Instagram stories and took a dig at Pawan Singh after the reports of the latter advising Khesari surfaced. The actress shared a report and wrote 'Je huyi na mardon wali baat'.

Check out the screenshot from her Instagram stories right here:

Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's on-screen chemistry has often set the screen on fire and has been much-loved by the audience. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together.

Rumour mills were once rife that Akshara and Pawan Singh are in a relationship, however, the latter surprised everyone with his marriage news. Bhojpuri power star got married to Jyoti Singh in her hometown Baliya, in Uttar Pradesh this year. Pawan had registered his marriage on March 5, 2018, and the duo then married as per Hindu rituals on March 6. The family has remained tight-lipped about the wedding as it was a private affair.

Pawan Singh's marriage put an end to all the speculations related to his personal life. Also, the duo never really opened up on their relationship status in public

