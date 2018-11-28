Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh attacked again by stone pelters in Buxar

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, who was performing during a stage show in Bihar's Buxar district, was once again attacked by the mob. Along with the actor, several artistes also came under the attack by the unruly crowd that had gathered there.

Causing chaos at the venue, the crowd broke furnitures and damaged the actor's cark which was parked nearby.

As per reports, the unidentified attackers pelted stones at the actor while he was on the stage. In the attack, the actor was hit several times on his head. However, he didn't leave the stage and began addessing the mob. The actor said, "See, I may get hurt in the attack but that's not a concern. But, billion of rupees will go waste of many people. What will you all get by pelting stones? An artiste doesn't belong to anyone. You all have made me a star with your love and respect. So please, if you have to do this, I won't come again in front of you again. Why is this happening? Why has this new trend started?"

This is the second attack on the Bhojpuri actor in a month.

Earlier this month, on November 9, the actor was attacked by a mob of rowdy audience members during an event at Buxar. He had sustained injuries on his head while the car in which he was travelling, was badly damaged by the attackers. The security personnel present at the event helped him to escape safely from the scene. After the incident, Pawan reached back to Benaras where the shooting of his film 'Boss' was underway.

Talking about the incident, the actor said that an atmosphere is being created across Bihar that actors do not reach out to general public and audience. However, he said that he will continue to meet his followers as he has reached this scale only because of their love. In the meantime, he called for a high-level investigation into the matter.

Notably, another Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav was also attacked while performing at an event in Vaishali district in Bihar last month. His car was also pelted with stones from the mob.