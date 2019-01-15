हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh displays generous side, donates Rs 50,000 for 3-yr-old's cancer treatment

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh displays generous side, donates Rs 50,000 for 3-yr-old&#039;s cancer treatment

New Delhi: Apart from being a good actor, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is also known to for his charity donations and is making headlines for the same. According to latest reports, choreographer Sanjay Korve's three-year-old son Calvin D'Souza was suffering from cancer. 

The child was being treated at Mumbai's Wadia hospital. 

When the actor came to know about it, he immediately extended a help of Rs 50,000 to the 'dance master' for his son's treatment. Moreover, the actor promised to help him further, if needed. 

For the unversed, Pawan is currently shooting for his next film 'Crack Fighter' in Ranchi. Korve is the choreographer of the film. On the sets, Korve, during an interaction, revealed that his 3-year-old son is suffering from bone cancer, for which a lot of money has been spent in the treatment. 

Hearing this, Pawan extended the financial help to Korve and promised to help him further. Seeing Pawan's generosity on the sets, 'Crack Fighter' producer Upendra Singh too extended help of Rs 50,000 to Korve.

Pawan's generous side is not hidden from people who are close to him. The Bhojpuri superstar has in the past too made news for his charity work. 

On the work front, the actor has almost a dozen films lined up for release this year - 'Sher Singh', 'Raja', 'Ishq Par Zor Nahin', 'Boss', 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya', 'Jaan Se Pyara', 'Saat Mehariya', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'No Entry', 'Shapath', 'Kalicharan' and 'Satya Return'. 

