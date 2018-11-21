Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh to be seen with Chandni Singh in Boss

New Delhi: Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Chandni Singh has bagged yet another venture titled 'Boss' opposite none other but Pawan Singh. The film will be produced by Prem Rai and Vishal Singh and helmed by Arvind Chaubey.

The film has gone on the floors and the shooting is currently taking place in Benaras. Both the lead actors - Pawan and Chandni have started filming for their parts. In the meantime, the film will also launch debutante Arshia on the big screen.

Earlier, the Bhojpuri heavyweight had shared the first look poster that showed him holding a deadly weapon in his hand. Sporting sunglasses and a black leather jacket, Pawan set the temperature soaring with his 'never-say-die' attitude.

Chandni Singh has been seen in a number of albums featuring with power star Pawan Singh and superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. She was last seen in 'Meri Jung Mera Faisla' with superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. Her song 'Milte Marad Hamko Bhul Gailo' was also one of the most watched songs on Youtube.

Pawan Singh, on the other hand, is riding high on the success of his next film, Loha Pahalwan. 'Loha Pahalwan' is a high action drama and is helmed by Iqbal Baksh. The features Sushil Singh Payas Pandit, Prakash Jayas, Dev Singh Deepak Sinha, Pushpak Chawla, Glory Monta and Seema Singh. Written by Prakash Jayas, the film has been presented by Lakshmi Ganpathy Films & Nishad Production Presents under the Nishad Productions banner.

The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar. He has featured in several hit Bhojpuri films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to name a few.

He rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.