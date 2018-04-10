Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh to romance Kajal Raghwani in 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya'—See pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has a packed 2018 with some plum deals in his kitty. The actor-singer's on-screen pairing with Kajal Raghwani is loved by the audiences. After enticing the viewers with their chemistry in 'Tohre Jaisan Yaar Kaha Re', the duo is back with yet another romantic drama titled 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya'. The film becomes special as the two will be seen together on the big screens after a long hiatus.

As the title suggests, 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya' will be high on romance and love angle will form the crux of the storyline. The film will be produced by Producer Bukchi Singh, SP Singh and Akash Kumar Tuddu. The project is being directed by Devendra Tiwari, who is making his maiden directorial debut with this film.

Reportedly, 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya' happens to be the first Bhojpuri film which will be shot in the beautiful locales of Dehradun. The film has gone on the floors and the prep work is in full swing.

CHECK OUT PICS:

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. Besides, this project, his yet another upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer was released sometime back and it created quite a flutter on social media.