Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's 'Ae Jaan' song from 'Wanted' is breaking the internet —Watch

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh&#039;s &#039;Ae Jaan&#039; song from &#039;Wanted&#039; is breaking the internet —Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is called a power star for all the right reasons. His song 'Raate Diya Butake' along with Amrapali Dubey recently became the first ever Bhojpuri song to garner over 200 million views on YouTube. And now, yet another song is all set to break records! The song 'Ae Jaan' from the film wanted is out on YouTube and has garnered over 500 Lakh views already!

Check out the power-song right here:

'Wanted' raked in the moolah as was expected. 'Wanted' which released in Bihar and Jharkhand on May 11, has turned out to be one of the blockbusters of the ongoing year.

Directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh and produced by Jaswant Kumar, the film has been presented by the Shri J Soharta Productions banner.

The film's poster garnered rave response from moviegoers. In the poster, we could see a closeup of the actor and another image where he is riding a bullet.

Pawan Singh has a number of films in the pipeline and it includes Maa Tujhe Salaam, Doodh Mangoge To Kheer Denge, Kashmir Mangoge To Cheer Denge, Maryada Mangalsutra Ki, Balmua Tohre Khatir, Bharat Mata Ki Jai etc.

