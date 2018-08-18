Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's song Mere Thumke Lahore Mein Ban Ho Gaye goes viral

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's starrer 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' has opened to a bumper response at the Box Office. And now, a song from the film has gone viral on the internet.

The song titled 'Mere Thumke Lahore Mein Ban Ho Gaye' has been crooned by Kalpana Patwari while and lyrics have been penned down by Munna Dubey. The video has so far been viewed by over 1.76 lakh people on YouTube.

Watch 'Mere Thumke Lahore Mein Ban Ho Gaye' song here:

Notably, two more songs from the film 'Samundar Soke' and 'Locker Me Jawani' have also set the internet on the fire.

The story of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' has been written and directed by Aslam Sheikh. The film also stars Madhu Sharma in a pivotal part. Produced by Abhay Sinha and Samir Aftab, it has been co-produced by Balesh Jain & Madz Movies and presented by Yashi Films Pvt. Ltd banner.

'Maa Tujhe Salaam' also stars Surendra Pal Singh, Ehsaan Khan, Prakash Jais, Ayaz Khan, Sudesh Kaul, Sunil Bob, Manoj Tiger, Anshuman Singh, Surya Dwivedi, Noori Parveen, Master Harshit, Baby Rifa, Shivika Diwan, Lizza Malik, Samir Aftab in supporting roles.

The film has songs penned by Manoj Matlabi, Ashok Kumar Deep, Ajit Mandal, Munna Dubey and Sumit Chandravanshi.

Pawan is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema. He is often referred to as a power star because of his charismatic personality and his ability to deliver a string of blockbusters at the Box Office. His latest release 'Wanted' raked in the moolah as expected.

Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's on-screen chemistry sets the screen on fire. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together and the audiences love to watch them together.