Bhojpuri superstar Pradeep Pandey Chintu's next will remind viewers of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Coolie'– Here's why!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pradeep Pandey Chintu and newcomer Preeti Dhyani upcoming film 'Mayi Ri Mayi Hamra Uhi Ladki Chaahi' will remind its viewers of Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer film Coolie, claims film director Ajay Kumar Jha

The film is all set to release on April 20. Talking about it, the director Ajay Kumar Jha had claimed that the film will remind people of Big B's Coolie but the storyline is very different from Amirabh's film. The film has been shot in various parts of Gujarat and Mumbai and the whole crew has worked extremely hard for the film. The filmmaker is very hopeful that this Chintu starrer would do wonders at the box office.

Recently, a picture of the Pradeep and his co-star Preeti Dhyani's picture striking a romantic pose went viral on the internet. The photo gave rise to speculations about their alleged affair and it became the topic of discussion in the Bhojpuri Film industry.

However, the case isn't what it seems like. The picture that went viral is apparently from the sets of their upcoming film 'Mayi Ri Mayi Hamra Uhi Ladki Chaahi'. The film produced under the banner of Anjali Films creation is slated to release in April.

Talking about the film, Chintu had earlier said that he is happy that people are liking his chemistry with Preeti Dhyani even before the release of their film. He further clarified that he and Preeti are good friends. He has worked with Preeti in the past but this time she is cast as the lead actress in the film. Chintu also added that the response to his chemistry with Preeti has made him very happy and he is hopeful that his film will be a blockbuster hit.

The film has been produced by Naresh Prajapati and Radhe Govind Gupta. It has been directed by S Mallesh. Apart from Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Preeti Dhayni, Nisha Dubey, Sushil Singh, Preeti Singh, Manoj Tiger, Prakash Jaish, Mahesh Acharya, Mantu Lal, Ratnesh Baranwal, Prem Dubey, Sonu Pandya, Virender Jha, Bablu Khan, Raju Singh Mahi, Yamini Jain and others will be seen playing pivotal parts in the venture.