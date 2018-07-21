हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Kishan

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan and Kajal Raghwani's romantic song shoot—Watch

One of the biggest names of Bhojpuri film industry, Ravi Kishan shared screen space with the gorgeous Kajal Raghwani in 'Bairi Kangana 2'. The film is produced by Vinod Pandey. Besides these two, the film also stars famous actor Awadhesh Mishra in a pivotal role. The movie is the sequal of 'Bairi Kangana' which hit the screens in 1992.

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan and Kajal Raghwani&#039;s romantic song shoot—Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: One of the biggest names of Bhojpuri film industry, Ravi Kishan shared screen space with the gorgeous Kajal Raghwani in 'Bairi Kangana 2'. The film is produced by Vinod Pandey. Besides these two, the film also stars famous actor Awadhesh Mishra in a pivotal role. The movie is the sequal of 'Bairi Kangana' which hit the screens in 1992.

A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows the shooting of a romantic number from the film.

Check out the video here:

Bairi Kangana 2 is being produced by Vinod Pandey. The script has been written by Mohan Verma. Apart from Megastar Ravi Kishan and Kajal Raghwani, the film stars, Sapna Choudhary, Krunal Singh, Subhi Sharma, Manoj Dwivedi.

The music of 'Bairi Kangana 2' is composed by Madhukar Anand and the songs are by Pyare Lal Yadav, Azad Singh. The film is helmed by Ashok Tripathi Atri and also the story is penned by him. There will be some high octane action sequences in the venture and Dilip Yadav has directed the fight scenes.

'Bairi Kangana 2' hit the screens on July 13, 2018.

