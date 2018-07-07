हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravi Kishan

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan experienced a spirit's plight while shooting for 'Bairi Kangna 2'—Watch

The actor said that while we all have heard about stories of spirits and ghosts in our childhood, this was the first time that he actually got to experience spirit's pain while shooting for ' Bairi Kangna 2'. 

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan experienced a spirit&#039;s plight while shooting for &#039;Bairi Kangna 2&#039;—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actors of Bhojpuri film industry, Ravi Kishan will soon be seen in a horror film titled 'Bairi Kangna 2'. Ravi, recently in an exclusive interview with  Devendra Gupta shared about his experience while shooting for the film. The actor said that while we all have heard about stories of spirits and ghosts in our childhood, this was the first time that he actually got to experience spirit's pain while shooting for ' Bairi Kangna 2'. While shooting for a scene where the spirit enters Kishan's body, the actor could feel the pain of the spirit through his acting.

Kishan further revealed that as per a scientist researching about spirits, there are a few souls (aatma) who have unfulfilled wishes. Due to the untimely death of these souls, some of their wishes remain unfulfilled which is why they are unable to attain Moksha. 

Check out what Ravi has to say about the film right here:

The movie 'Bairi Kangna 2' has been produced by Ashok Shrivastava with Ashok Tripathi Atri as the director.  Bairi Kangna 2 also stars Kajal Raghwani, Shubhi Sharma, Awdhesh Mishra, Kunal Singh,  Sapna Choudhary, Umesh Singh, Ashish Singh (Bunty), Trisha Khan besides Ravi. 

The Digital Promotion of the film is done by BFILMS (DIGITAL MEDIA) and the movie is slated to release on July 13, 2018.

Tags:
Ravi Kishanbhojpuri superstar Ravi KishanBairi Kangna 2Ravi Kishan films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close