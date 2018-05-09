Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan-Kajal Raghwani's 'Bairi Kangana 2' first look poster out!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's one of the biggest names Ravi Kishan will be next with sizzling sensation Kajal Raghwani. The film titled 'Bairi Kangana 2' features the two in lead role and is made under RBP Productions.

The music of 'Bairi Kangana 2' is composed by Madhukar Anand and the songs are by Pyare Lal Yadav, Azad Singh. The film is helmed by Ashok Tripathi Atri and also the story is penned by him. There will be some high octane action sequences in the venture and Dilip Yadav has directed the fight scenes.

The poster was shared by Bhojpurixp.com. Check out here:

'Bairi Kangana 2' is produced by Vinod Pandey.

Ravi Kishan is a popular name in Bhojpuri cinema and has worked in several Bollywood films as well. He was recently honoured with the Bhojpuri Ratna Samman at the Screen and Cine Bhojpuri Awards held at Kolkata. Kajal Raghwani is an equally famous actress from the industry, who has delivered several hit films. She also happens to be one of the highest paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema.

Also, former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant and popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary will be seen in a special dance number.