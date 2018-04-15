Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan's reason to be miffed with 'Bairi Kangana 2' director Ashok Atri revealed

New Delhi: The sequel to 1992 superhit film 'Bairi Kangana' is all set to the theatres. If reports are to be believed during the shoot of Bairi Kangana 2 director Ashok Atri got miffed with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan.

According to reports, director Ashok Atri himself revealed the reason why he got angry with Ravi Kishan. ''Yes, I got miffed with Ravi but he took it well. Later, we resolved the matter." Atri also added that he loves shooting with Ravi because he is a supremely talented actor. The director also plays a part in the film.

"Although I have worked in various film industries, I have never seen someone like Ravi.He is very simple and sorted. We have done a great work in Bairi Kangana 2 as well and its because of his proactiveness we could finish the film on time. The film has a great story and it can bring a change in the way people think about Bhojpuri film industry. This film can be watched with family without any awkwardness. We will soon announce the release date, " Ashok added.

Bairi Kangana 2 is being produced by Vinod Pandey. The script has been written by Mohan Verma. Apart from Megastar Ravi Kishan, the film stars, Sapna Choudhary, Krunal Singh, Kajal Rajdhani, Subhi Sharma, Manoj Dwivedi.