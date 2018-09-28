हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sanki daroga

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan's Sanki Daroga to release in Thailand

The film will release in Thailand on October 12. 

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan&#039;s Sanki Daroga to release in Thailand
Pic courtesy: Film poster

New Delhi: After gaining massive response to Ravi Kishan and Anjana Singh starrer 'Sanki Daroga', the makers are planning to take the film across the border over to Thailand more some more collection. 

The film will release in Thailand on October 12. 

Lead actor Ravi Kishan, who recently went to Thailand on a personal visit, said that the film will be released in Bangkok's SF Cinema, Central World and Century Plaza. The film is being released by Ravi Kisan Productions.

This is in a first when a Bhojpuri film is being released in Thailand. In fact, there have been only very few occasions when any Bhojpuri film has been released outside the country. 

Speaking about the same, the actor said that now the route of Bhojpuri film has opened to Thailand and interested producers can contact him.

'Sanki Daroga', Ravi Kishan's home production is based on real-life incidents and directed by Saif Kidwai.

Kishan plays Raghuraj Pratap Singh, an IPS officer in the film. Bhojpuri diva Anjana Singh has been paired along with him in the film.

The megastar sports two looks in the film. He sports a handlebar moustache in the end but throughout the trailer, he is seen sporting a clean-shaven look. 

The film co-produced by Priti Shukla has been written by Kishan himself and stars Manoj Tiger in a supporting role. 'Sanki Daroga' hit the theatres across Bihar, Jharkhand, Mumbai and Gujarat on September 7.

Tags:
sanki darogaRavi Kishanravi kishan filmAnjana SinghSanki Daroga ThailandBhojpuri film

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close