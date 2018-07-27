Bhojpuri superstars Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey's new selfie is unmissable-See inside

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

New Delhi: The famous on-screen couple of the Bhojpuri industry Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey have taken the internet by storm. This on-screen couple is painting the town red with their adorable selfies. Recently, Dinesh took to Instagram to share another selfie with Amrapali after coming back to Mumbai from Malaysia.

Sharing the selfie, he wrote, "Back to Mumbai @dineshlalyadav @aamrapali110

 

 

Nirahua and Amrapali's on-screen chemistry is by far the best in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. The two sets the silver screen ablaze every time they team up for a film.

Dinesh and Amrapali share a friendly bond off the screen too. The duo's off-screen bonding adds charm, and magic to their on-screen chemistry.

Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani 2 set the internet on fire. The film garnered over 75 million views on YouTube and is going strong. It is the first Bhojpuri film to have garnered such a mammoth viewership.

The duo's 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 too has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 66 million views on YouTube.  And last but not the least, Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani has over 54 million views so far.

This super-hit Jodi has a number of films slated to release and the list includes Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

Dinesh Lal YadavAmrapali DubeyBhojpuri sizzlersBhojpuri superstars

