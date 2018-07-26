हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Babua Bawali

Bhojpuri superstars Khesari Lal Yadav-Akshara Singh to begin shooting for Babua Bawali from October

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is all set to appear in a multistarrer film titled 'Babua Bawali' along with actress Akshara Singh and Mani Bhattacharya. The shooting of the film will begin in Lucknow from October this year. 

Bhojpuri superstars Khesari Lal Yadav-Akshara Singh to begin shooting for Babua Bawali from October
Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is all set to appear in a multistarrer film titled 'Babua Bawali' along with actress Akshara Singh and Mani Bhattacharya. The shooting of the film will begin in Lucknow from October this year. 

The film will be produced by Amit Shrivastava under the banner of Krishnas Films. Talking about the project, Amit said that 'Babua Bawali' will be a complete commercial masala film with a lot of entertainment for the audience. 

'Babua Bawali' will be directed by Yogesh Mishra, who has earlier worked with Khesari in 'Dabang Sarkar'. The film script has been penned down by Manoj Pandey whereas dialogues have been written by Manoj Kushwaha. 

Earlier, a Jagran.com report claimed when superstar Pawan Singh got to know about the fact that Akshara is in the film, he reportedly advised Khesari Lal and the filmmakers to not work with the actress. However, neither Khesari nor the film director pay any heed to Pawan Singh's demand. 

Though Pawan and Akshara never really opened up about their relationship with each other, rumour mills were once rife that the duo was seeing each other and were a hot couple. Speculations were also there of them planning to settle down with each other anytime soon. However, Pawan surprised everyone after he settled down with Jyoti Singh earlier this year. Ever since his marriage, Akshara has maintained a dignified silence and lately, seemed to have moved on. 

Babua BawaliAkshara SinghPawan SinghPawan Singh Akshara SinghKhesari Lal YadavBhojpuriBhojpuri film

