हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Pandey

Bhojpuri villain Karan Pandey and Seema Singh to star in Khuddar

The famous villain of the Bhojpuri industry Karan Pandey is seen in almost every Bhojpuri movie these days. His latest outing Balamua Tohare Khatir was an instant hit amongst the audience. Dancing queen Seema Singh was also seen along with him.

Bhojpuri villain Karan Pandey and Seema Singh to star in Khuddar

New Delhi: The famous villain of the Bhojpuri industry Karan Pandey is seen in almost every Bhojpuri movie these days. His latest outing Balamua Tohare Khatir was an instant hit amongst the audience. Dancing queen Seema Singh was also seen along with him.

After a humungous success of Balamua Tohare Khatir, Karan Pandey would be now seen in Khuddar opposite Seema. The duo has showcased their scintillating moves in the film, which will definitely woo the audience.

Karan Pandey did not shoot any film for a few days due to the Ganesh Chaturthi. In the recently released films "Balmua Toh Khatir" and Nagraj, Karan made everyone laugh and praise his high octane drama. The trailer of Karan Pandey's film "Khudder" was released and so far 727,056 people have seen the video on Youtube.

Karan revealed that this is his third film with director Dinesh Yadav, before that he did Nagraj, Balmua Tohri Khatir and now Khuddar which will be released soon.
In Khuddar, actor Gunjan Singh will also be seen along with hotcake Anjana Singh, Nisha Dubey, Manoj Singh Tiger, Sanjay Pandey and Seema Singh in the lead role.
 

Tags:
Karan PandeySeema SinghBhojpuri industryBhojpuri singerBalamua Tohare Khatir

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close