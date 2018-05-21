Monalisa's dance moves in new song will drive away your Monday blues - Watch

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 contestant and Bhojpuri star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making this summer unbearably hot! The pretty actress, who is all set to sizzle as Jhuma Boudi in Dupur Thakurpo season 2, will make you go gaga over her sensuous avatar in the Bengali web-series.

She took to Instagram to share a video of a song on Holi from the web-series.

Wearing a white chiffon saree and a matching netted blouse Monalisa sets the temperature soaring with her dance moves. Her hair loosely plated and adorned with gajra makes her look even prettier.

Check out the video posted on Instagram:

The vermillion on her hair parting, the red kumkum bindi on her forehead, make Monalisa look absolutely gorgeous in the desi avatar. The traditional Shakha and Paula (bangles worn by married women in Bengal) complete her look.

She also shared a few stills from the song:

Monalisa became a household name after she appeared in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

Monalisa is a very popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is one of the highest paid actresses. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then.

She has quite a few Bhojpuri films in her kitty including Itihaas with her real-life husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Jawani Zindabad with Gaurav Jha, Rani Dildar Jani with Shyam Dehati, Milan Sanyog with Vikrant and Son Of Bihar with Rakesh Mishra, reports suggest.