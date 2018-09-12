हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ritu Singh

Birthday special: 'Sangharsh' actress Ritu Singh turns a year older—Watch

Ritu's latest outing 'Sangharsh' was a roaring success at the box office

Birthday special: &#039;Sangharsh&#039; actress Ritu Singh turns a year older—Watch
Image Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: The beautiful Ritu Singh, who was last seen along with Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in 'Sangharsh' turned a year older on September 11. The actress has been a part of several super-hit films of the Bhojpuri Industry and has an ocean of fans.

On the occasion of her birthday, a video of some of the best pictures of the actress was shared by YouTube channel 'Lehren Bhojpuri'.

Check it out here:

Ritu's latest outing 'Sangharsh' was a roaring success at the box office and released on  August 24, 2018. The movie fights the evil practice of female foeticide still prevalent in the country. It shows why daughters should be nurtured and given equal opportunities as boys. It brings the fact that how educating and teaching a daughter is of primary importance.

Produced by Ratnakar Kumar, the film has been co-produced by Hemant Gupta. 

Written by Rakesh Tripathi, the songs in the film have been penned by Pyarelal Yadav Kavi, Azad Singh and Pawan Panday. The music for the film has been composed by Dhananjay Mishra and Madhukar Anand.

Ritu is one of the popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film circuit. She has also worked in Punjabi and Haryanvi films. She made her acting debut with Dildaar Sanwariya but gained recognition with her performance in Dildaar.

