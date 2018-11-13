Chandni Singh-Arvind Akela Kallu's Bhojpuri music album on Chhath is a hit on Youtube

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chandni Singh is one of those Bhojpuri actress who has been working with all the superstars from the industry and has millions of fans in the music world.

One of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri industry, Chandni Singh's latest music album on Chhath 'Ae Dhani Chhath Kara' has become a hit on Youtube, The video has so far been viewed by over 25 lakh times.

'Ae Dhani Chhath Kara' has been presented by Adishakti Films and has been produced by Manoj Mishra. The dance direction has been done by Vicky Maya. The lyrics of the song were penned down by Pawan Pandey. The album has the voice of Arvind Akela Kallu and Dujya Ujjaw.

Watch the video here: 

It is to be noted that Chandni Singh is one of those Bhojpuri actress who has been working with all the superstars from the industry and has millions of fans in the music world.

The actress said that she was always keen to work with talented actors of the film industry, especially, Bhojpuri superstar Keshari Lal Yadav, Rakesh Mishra and Arvind Akela Kallu.

Chandni hails from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. It is to be noted that till date all her albums have been a hit among her fans. Her 'Choye Choye' album with Khesari Lal Yadav had made her a YouTube sensation. 

Apart from her acting skill, Chandni is also known to be a fitness freak. Recently, there were reports that she is all set to enter the league of actresses like Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora Khan, Lara Dutta who have come out with their fitness videos. 

During an interview, she had expressed her wish to be known for her acting prowess as well as her love for fitness. 

