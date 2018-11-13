हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhath Puja Geet

Chhath Puja geet 'Ayili Chhathi Maiyya' by Palak Muchhal is out—Watch

The devotional Chhath song shows how the rituals are performed during the four-day long festival.

Chhath Puja geet 'Ayili Chhathi Maiyya' by Palak Muchhal is out—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja is being celebrated across the country with much gusto and fervour. This year the Chhath festivity started from November 11 and will last till 14. The four-day long festival witnesses several devotees observing a fast and praying to the Sun God and Goddess Usha.

As part of the Chhath series, the third volume of the devotional is out. Uploaded on YouTube by Bejod, the video song beautifully captures the essence of the festival and traditionally people celebrated it together with their families. The song titled 'Ayili Chhathi Maiyaa' has been sung by the melodious Palak Muchhal and Amit Mishra.

Watch the song here:

With this song, the trilofy of the Chhath video has been completed. It has been directed by Nitin Neera Chandra. The song has been produced by, Kundan Jha, Nitin Neera Chandra and Neetu Chandra.

The music is by Manoj Nayan and the lyrics are penned by Rakesh Nirala for the female part and Prem Sagar Singh for the male version.

The devotional Chhath song shows how the rituals are performed during the four-day long festival.

Chhath Puja is one of the major festivals in the country, predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and his sister Usha, seeking bounties of life on earth from them and requesting the granting of certain wishes. Also, devotees thank the god and goddess for their blessings.

