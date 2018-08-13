हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Child actor Ayush Singh all set to make his debut with Bhojpuri film 'Lagal Raha Ae Raja Ji Part 2'

The film is being produced by his Ayush's father Dileep Singh Rajput and directed by Ramakant Prasad.

Child actor Ayush Singh all set to make his debut with Bhojpuri film &#039;Lagal Raha Ae Raja Ji Part 2&#039;
Image Courtesy: Bhojpurixp.com

New Delhi: In a big surprise for Bhojpuri cinema buffs, child actor Ayush Singh Rajput is all set to make his debut on screen with his home production film 'Lagal Raha Ae Raja Ji Part 2'. The film will be produced under the banner of Das Ganeshaya 143 Entertainment and will see the child artist romancing several girls on the big screen. 

The first schedule of the film was completed only recently. 

A report said that during the shooting of the film, the entire crew was surprised to see his acting skill. And it did not take much time to become this news viral. Film experts are pinning their hopes on the young artist and believe him to be a promising star of the future. 

The film is being produced by his Ayush's father Dileep Singh Rajput and directed by Ramakant Prasad. It has an ensemble cast of Vishal Singh, Tanushree, Narmunda Swamy, Prem Dubey, CP Bhatt, Lovely Singh and Tinu Verma. 

As per the makers, the film has an interesting storyline. 

