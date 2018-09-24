हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Crowd goes berserk at Akshara Singh's stage performance—Watch

Her fans love to follow her on Instagram and Facebook checking all her latest updates. 

Crowd goes berserk at Akshara Singh's stage performance—Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh recently performed on stage at an event held in Gazipur. The electrifying act left the crowd totally in awe of the pretty face. Akshara is an avid social media user who keeps sharing her latest pictures and videos regularly.

Her fans love to follow her on Instagram and Facebook checking all her latest updates. Akshara shared the videos and pictures from the night. Check out here:

Besides films, Akshara's singing is another talent that the actress is blessed with. She has recently released her 'Kanwar' songs and people have loved it. Her album 'Bhag Jaib Sasura Se' has garnered 992,790 views on YouTube so far.

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together.

 

