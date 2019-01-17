Dinesh Lal Nirahua impresses as fierce cop in Bhojpuri web-series 'Hero Vardiwala' — Watch trailer

New Delhi: The trailer first web-series of Bhojpuri film industry, titled 'Hero Vardiwala' was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. The 3.20-minute-long trailer, released on ALT Balaji's app and Youtube channel, shows Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua as a fierce police officer.

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, who also features in the trailer, is looking strikingly beautiful in it.

Watch the trailer below:

Sanjay Pandey, who plays a negative role in the series, is seen as a corrupt politician in the trailer. Popular Bhojpuri item girl Shambhavna Seth is also seen in one of the glimpses.

'Hero Vardiwala' will air on January 25, 2019 on ALT Balaji.

While Nirahua plays the role of Tejasvi Pratap, who is an honest police officer, Amrapali will be seen as Naina Mishra. Nirahua and Amrapali are romantically paired up in the series.

Also featured are Vikrant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Pandey, Manoj Tiger, Sudhanshu Saran, Samarth Chaturvedi, Karan Pandey, Binod Mishra, Surya Dwivedi, Shweta Verma, Dipti Tiwari, Kanak Pandey, Chahat Shaikh and Sonu Pandey.

The series has been produced by Madhu Pandey and Mahesh Pandey, who has also co-directed it.

The story has also been penned down by Mahesh Pandey. Vikram Khurana has written the screenplay as well as the dialogues for the series.