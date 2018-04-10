Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey's super-hit songs - Watch

Mumbai: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey's on screen chemistry is matchless. The two Bhojpuri stars, who have worked in a number of films, have delivered a number of chartbuster songs too.

YouTube channel Worldwide Records Bhojpuri has published a video which is a compilation of super-hit songs featuring Aamrapali and Nirahua.

And if you are a fan of this reel-jodi, then we are sure you wouldn't want to miss watching the video embedded below:

Nirahua and Aamrapali recently featured in a song titled Jaldi purana biwi band kara Modi ji.

In the video, Nirahua and Amrapali are a wedded couple, and Nirahua is on a visit to his in-laws on the occasion of Holi. He comes drunk, inviting the fury of his wife, being played by Amrapali Dubey. Nirahua is seen dancing in the song in front of a large picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Interestingly, Nirahua and Aamrapali starrer 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 recently created history. The blockbuster film has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube, a feat no other Bhojpuri film has attained so far.

Directed by Satish Jain, Nirahua Rickshawala 2 was jointly produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav mand Rahul Khan under the banners Nirahua Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Rahul Khan Production.

Another film starring Nirahua and Aamrapali - Nirahua Hindustani - has garnered over 46 million views.No wonder why Nirahua is a Jubilee Star and Aamrapali the Queen of YouTube.

The sizzling hot jodi of Nirahua and Aamrapali will be back with Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Hindustani 3, the third instalment of the superhit Nirahua Hindustani series.