Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey's upcoming films - Check out the list

Mumbai: Whenever Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey team up for a film, their reel chemistry sets the silver screen ablaze. The two make for one of the hottest on-screen jodis of Bhojpuri cinema. They have romanced each other in films aplenty and there are quite a few films in the pipeline featuring the two.

And if you are a fan of this blockbuster jodi, take a look at the list of films that are reportedly in their kitty:

Nirahua Chalal London

Directed by Chandra Pant the film produced by Sonu Khatri has been made under the banner of Pashupatinath Production. The film stars YouTube Queen Aamrapali Dubey.

Veer Yodha Mahabali

Veer Yoddha Mahabali is reportedly Nirahua's dream project. The costume drama directed by Iqbal Baksh has Aamrapali Dubey on board.

Nirahua Hindustani 3

The third instalment of the Nirahua Hindustani has gone on floors. Nirahua Hindustani 3 will be produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd and will be directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur. No other Bhojpuri film series has had the honour of having the third instalment!

Border

Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua are all set to make a splash on the silver screen once again in Border written and directed by Santosh Mishra. The film was shot over a period of 50 days and was completed a day before Chaitra Navratri ended this year.

Patna Junction

Santosh Mishra's Patna Junction produced by Sujit Tiwari will see Nirahua and Aamrapali teaming up on screen once again.

Nirahua Chalal America

After Nirahua Chalal London, Dinesh may fly to the US for a film titled Nirahua Chalal America. Amrapali Dubey, who shares a great chemistry with Nirahua will be a part of this film too. It will be produced by Naser Jamal and directed by Y Jithender, a report suggests.

Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3

After Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal Sasural too will have a third instalment. The third instalment of the super-hit franchise will be directed by Y Jithender and produced by Naser Jamal a report suggests. And no prize for guessing the lady - Aamrapali Dubey it is.

Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe

Directed by Santosh Mishra and produced by Dilip Jaiswal, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe will see the super-hit jodi of Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey teaming up on screen once again, a report in bhojpurixp.com suggests.

Nirahua and Aamrapali starrer 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 has created history. The blockbuster film has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube, a feat no other Bhojpuri film has attained so far. Interestingly, another film starring Nirahua and Aamrapali - Nirahua Hindustani - has garnered over 46 million views.

The on-screen couple recently featured in a song titled Jaldi purana biwi band kara Modi ji. In the video, Nirahua and Amrapali are a wedded couple, and Nirahua is on a visit to his in-laws on the occasion of Holi. He comes drunk, inviting the fury of his wife, being played by Amrapali Dubey. Nirahua is seen dancing in the song in front of a large picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Almost about a month back, Dinesh aka Nirahua and Aamrapali had set internet on fire with their song Holi Mein GST Jor Ke. The song which was published on February 15 garnered over 20 million views.

Nirahua is one of the most successful Bhojpuri film stars. He is an actor-singer- producer while Aamrapali Dubey is a queen of hearts in the Bhojpuri industry.