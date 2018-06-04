हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's new song Betauwa Tohar Gor Hoyee Ho will help you beat Monday blues

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey&#039;s new song Betauwa Tohar Gor Hoyee Ho will help you beat Monday blues
Pic courtesy: @dineshlalyadav (Instagram)

Mumbai: The makers of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey starrer Border have unveiled a brand new song from the film. The track titled Betauwa Tohar Gor Hoyee Ho comes across as a perfect romantic song.

The multi-starrer which is slated to release on Eid this month is one of the most awaited films of the year.

The aforementioned song sung by Nirahua and Kalpana has been penned and composed by Aazad Singh and Rajnish Mishra respectively.

Check out the audio version of the song published on YouTube:

The movie Border, as it is apparent from the title, is a patriotic film. It boasts of an ensemble cast and the list includes Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dwivedi, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav.

The film has been produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the Nirahua Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. banner.

The blockbuster Jodi of Nirahua and Amrapali is all set to enthral moviegoers on June 15.

Written and directed by Santosh Mishra, the film was shot over a period of 50 days and was completed a day before the last day of Chaitra Navratri this year. 

If the reports are anything to go by, Border is Bhojpuri cinema's costliest film.

