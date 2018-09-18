हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nirahua

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and red hot Amrapali Dubey's 'Jai Veeru' shoot wrapped—See pic

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. 

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's next venture together 'Jai Veeru' shoot has been completed. Nirahua took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his co-star and revealed that the filming has been wrapped for this project.

He wrote: “Jai Veeru shoot completed”

Nirahua and Amrapali's superhit on-screen jodi has delivered a number of blockbuster hits. The audiences love to watch them together.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Nirahua and Amrapali's last release 'Border' hit the screens on Eid, June 15, 2018, and received a warm response from the audiences.

They will also be seen in 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' which will be produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It will be directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.

Rajnish Mishra will compose music for the film which will be penned by Pyarelal Kavi Dwara, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.

 

