Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua explains how his mother reacted after seeing him in ripped jeans

Mumbai: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua loves to connect with his fans through his social media posts. The Bhojpuri movie superstar shared an adorable video that shows him describing his mother and brother's reaction to seeing him wearing ripped jeans.

Explaining how his mother reacted after seeing him the ripped pair of denim, Nirahua said, "I just returned from the shoot. My mother asked me when you earn so much why do you wear torn clothes. The same was asked to me in my village. I explained that it wasn't torn but its a fashion trend. Now, what do I tell my mother? What kind of fashion is it to wear torn clothes?"

Check out the video below:

Nirahua is one of the biggest names in the Bhojpuri film industry. Also referred to as Jubilee star, Nirahua has enthralled audiences by her his performances in films which are high on entertainment quotient. He is one of the most successful Bhojpuri film stars and is multi-talented. He is an actor-singer- producer.

Nirahua starrer 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 has created history. The blockbuster film has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube, a feat no other Bhojpuri film has attained so far. Interestingly, another film starring Nirahua and Aamrapali - Nirahua Hindustani - has garnered over 49 million views.

The superstar has a number of films in his kitty and the list includes - Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Border, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.