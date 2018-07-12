हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirahua

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua opens on Khesari Lal Yadav's controversial statement on Bhojpuri industry

The superstar also talked about the exemplary contribution made by several celebrities and artistes to the Bhojpuri cinema.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua opens on Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s controversial statement on Bhojpuri industry
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One of the biggest names in Bhojpuri film industry, Dinesh Lal Yadav, aka Nirahua enjoys a massive fan following among movie buffs. He has featured in several blockbuster ventures and recently delivered a power-packed performance in much acclaimed 'Border'. It hit the screens on Eid, June 15, 2018.

In an interview with Zee News Digital, Nirahua talked about Bhojpuri film industry and how it has developed into a huge sector over a period of time. When asked to comment on the recent controversial statement by superstar Khesari Lal Yadav where he allegedly said that Bhojpuri industry is nothing without him and his contemporaries Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Pawan Singh, the 'Border' star made an interesting point.

Nirahua said that an industry works well with the help of great technicians who form the solid base. He further added that Bhojpuri film industry has touched so much today but it's not because of any one person, in fact, several people work tirelessly towards making in reach newere heights. 

He added, "With the inspiration of Dr Rajendra Prasad, brillaint thinking of Nazir Hussain Sahab, monetary help by Vishwanath Shahabadi and Ramayana Tiwari. Bhojpuri industry has become huge and its founders such as Mahindra Misir, Bhikhari Thakur, Sujit Kumar and many great personalities are behind it."

The superstar also talked about the exemplary contributions made by several celebrities and artistes to the Bhojpuri cinema in order to make it reach the pinnacle of success. 

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen in celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. He has a huge fan following and is loved by the people for his act on the big screens.

Tags:
NirahuaDinesh Lal Yadavnirahua interviewBhojpuri cinemaBorderKhesari Lal Yadavbhojpuri news

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close