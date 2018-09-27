हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Border

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's 'Border' full movie on YouTube—Deets inside

The movie was high on action and tapped and the patriotic fervour.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua&#039;s &#039;Border&#039; full movie on YouTube—Deets inside

New Delhi: The top actor of Bhojpuri cinema, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahu's latest blockbuster hit 'Border' created the right kind of buzz around its release on Eid, June 15, 2018. The movie was high on action and tapped and the patriotic fervour.

Now, the makers have decided to make the full movie available to the fans on YouTube. The actor took to his official Facebook page and shared the details. The film will be available on Nirahua Music World page on September 28, 2018, at 9 am.

Check here:

 

The film written and directed by Santosh Mishra also stars Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dwivedi, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav.

It stars Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey in the lead roles. The team of 'Border' extensively promoted the flick in several states and even played promotional cricket matches. 

Tags:
BorderNirahuaBhojpuri film BorderDinesh Lal Yadavborder full movieYouTube

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close