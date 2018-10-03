हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Border garners over 8 million views on YouTube in four days

The Bhojpuri superstar took to Instagram to thank his fans for the impressive views.  

Pic courtesy: @dineshlalyadav (Instagram)
Pic courtesy: @dineshlalyadav (Instagram)

Mumbai: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's film Border, which was a roaring success at the Box Office has turned out to be a massive hit on YouTube too. The full-fledged film which was released on the video sharing site on September 27, garnered over 80 Lakh views in four days. The film has over  9,676,669 views so far.

The Bhojpuri superstar took to Instagram to thank his fans for the impressive views.

He wrote: "Thanks for 80 lakhs vews in 4 days #border @dineshlalyadav @aamrapali1101 @santosh_pahalwan @pravesh_lal @shubhi_sharma_official @pandey.sanjay344 @ (sic)."

Also starring Amrapali Dubey as the leading lady, Border, a multi-starrer hit theatres on Eid this year. Also featuring Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dwivedi, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav, Border written and directed by Santosh Mishra is one of the most successful films of the year.

Bollywood personalities - Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and Boman Irani extended support to Nirahua by asking fans to watch Border.

The film was shot over a period of 50 days and was completed a day before Chaitra Navratri ended this year.  If the reports are anything to go by, Border is Bhojpuri cinema's costliest film.

