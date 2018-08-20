Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's duet with Shraddha Kapoor is unmissable! Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua enjoys a huge fan following among Bhojpuri cinema buffs. The actor has delivered several blockbuster films and his on-screen pairing with top actress Amrapali Dubey is loved by the audiences.

Also, these days the actor is making his presence felt on social media and keeps sharing interesting stuff about this upcoming projects with fans. He recently tried the TikTok app and shared a duet dialogue with none other than Shraddha Kapoor.

Watch it here:

The dialogue is from Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Baaghi'.

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen in celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. He has a huge fan following and is loved by the people for his act on the big screens.

Meanwhile, Nirahua-Amrapali's upcoming project 'Nirahua Chalal London' has been the talk of the town. The duo lits the screen every time they come together on the screens.

The film has been directed by Chandra Pant and produced by Sonu Khatri. It has been made under the banner of Pashupatinath Productions. It also features Manoj Tiger, Sabin Shrestha, Sunil Thapa, Santosh Pehlvan, Kiran Yadav, Gopal Rai, Sushma Adhikari, Santosh Mishra, Sonu Khatri and Ram Magar to name a few.