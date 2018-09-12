हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nirahua

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's upcoming movies—Check complete list

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua&#039;s upcoming movies—Check complete list
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua enjoys a massive fan following amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs. The famous star of the industry has worked in several blockbuster films and almost with all the A-listers. His on-screen pairing with 'YouTube Queen' Amrapali Dubey is adored by the fans and together they have delivered some othe biggest hits of the Bhojpuri film industry. 

Today, we thought of sharing a list of Nirahua's upcoming movies. Check out the complete list and mark your calendars: 

Sher E Hindustan
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Manoj Narayan
Producer : Ratanakar Kumar
Release Date :- 2018

Nirahua Hindustani 3
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey, Subhi Sharma
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Manjul Thakur
Producer : Parvesh Lal Yadav
Release Date :- 2018

Lallu Ki Laila
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Sushil Upadhaya
Producer : Ratnakar Kumar
Release Date :- 2019

Nirahua Chalal London
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Chandra Pant
Producer : Sonu Khatri
Release Date :- 2018

Veer Yodha Mahabali
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Action, Romantic, Darma
Director : Iqbal Bakash
Release Date :- 2018

Nirahua Chalal America
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Action, Romantic, Darma
Director : Y Jithender
Producer : Naser Jamal
Release Date :- 2019

Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Action, Romantic, Darma
Director : Y Jithender
Producer : Naser Jamal
Release Date :- 2019

Patna Junction
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Santosh Mishra
Producer : Sujit Tiwari
Release Date :- 2019

Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Santosh Mishra
Producer : Dilip Jaiswal
Release Date :- 2019

