हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav-Akshara Singh's romantic picture will leave you awestruck-See inside

Bhojpuri industry's beauty queen Akshara Singh celebrated her birthday on August 30. The who's who of the Bhojpuri film industry took to social media to wish the stunning the actors but a wish by one of her co-stars Dinesh Lal Yadav grabbed the headline. Dinesh took to Instagram to post the sweetest wish for his co-star.

Dinesh Lal Yadav-Akshara Singh&#039;s romantic picture will leave you awestruck-See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's beauty queen Akshara Singh celebrated her birthday on August 30. The who's who of the Bhojpuri film industry took to social media to wish the stunning the actors but a wish by one of her co-stars Dinesh Lal Yadav grabbed the headline. Dinesh took to Instagram to post the sweetest wish for his co-star.

Taking to Instagram, Dinesh wrote, "Teri Pyari Pyari Surat ko kisi ki nazar na lage.Wish you happy birthday my dear @singhakshara .God bless you."

Isn't it adorable?

On the professional front, Dinesh's latest outing 'Border' is doing wonders ar the box office

The film stars Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey in the lead with an ensemble star cast of Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dubey, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav playing pivotal parts.

Pravesh plays the role of an Army officer named Amit Singh in the film.

The lead actors of the film left no stone unturned in promotions. Not just them, but other big Bhojpuri stars including Akshara Singh and Ritesh Pandey urged fans to watch 'Border' this Eid at a theatre nearby

According to reports, the movie shows how a farmer's son struggles to become an Army officer and once he achieves his goal, the spirit to give your life for the country overshadows every other desire.

Tags:
Dinesh Lal YadavAmrapali DubeyOjhaGaurav JhaVijay Lal YadavVishal SinghAvinash DubeyAnsuman RajputManoj TigerKajal YadavAnanya MishraRicha Dixit

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close