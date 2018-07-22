हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh come together to announce the release date of Ghoongat Mein Ghotala-Watch

Three gems of Bhojpuri industry Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey and Lolipop Lagelu singer Pawan Singh on Thursday came together to announce the release date of Pravesh Lal Yadav's Ghoongat Mein Ghotala which has hit theatres on July 20.

Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh come together to announce the release date of Ghoongat Mein Ghotala-Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Three gems of Bhojpuri industry Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey and Lolipop Lagelu singer Pawan Singh on Thursday came together to announce the release date of Pravesh Lal Yadav's Ghoongat Mein Ghotala which has hit theatres on July 20.

All the three superstars have especially recorded a video for their fans. Check out it here:

'Ghoongat Mein Ghotala' has released on July 20. It is directed by Manjul Thakur and produced by Dinesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment.

On the work front, Nirahua did a fabulous job in Border. The film written and directed by Santosh Mishra also stars Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dwivedi, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav.

 Interestingly, Bollywood personalities like Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and Boman Irani extended support to this film by asking fans to watch Border.

If the reports are anything to go by, Border is Bhojpuri cinema's costliest film. It was shot over a period of 50 days and was completed a day before Chaitra Navratri ended this year. 

Dinesh Lal YadavAmrapali DubeyPawan SinghGhoongat mein ghotala

