Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma's Nirahua Hindustani 3 gets bumper opening

Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma&#039;s Nirahua Hindustani 3 gets bumper opening
Pic courtesy: @dineshlalyadav (Instagram)

Mumbai: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 has got a bumper opening. The film hit theatres on the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja on Wednesday.

Jubliee star Nirahua and YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey thanked their fans for showering them with love and appreciation.

Amrapali took to Instagram to share her happiness with her fans. She wrote: "Love you guys  #nirahuahindustani3 (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love you guys #nirahuahindustani3

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

The pretty actress plays Champa in the film. She shared another still from the film on Instagram and wrote: "Champa is loving all the love you'll are showering on #nirahuahindustani3 #bumperopening #bhojpuriswag (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Champa is loving all the love you'll are showering on #nirahuahindustani3 #bumperopening #bhojpuriswag

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua is delighted to receive such an amazing response to his film.

He wrote: "Bumper Bumper Bumper Opening Bhojpuri cinema rocks Poori Bhojpuri Industry ko badhai (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bumper Bumper Bumper Opening Bhojpuri cinema rocks Poori Bhojpuri Industry ko badhai

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

Directed by Manjul Thakur, Nirahua Hindustani 3 is the first Bhojpuri film series to have a third instalment.

The series began with Nirahua Hindustani on June 26, 2014. This film marked the debut of Amrapali in Bhojpuri film industry. The second instalment  - Nirahua Hindustani 2 released on May 12, 2017. The film has garnered over 105,076,900 views on YouTube since then. The first instalment - Nirahua Hindustani - has garnered over 69 million views since March 11, 2015.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd also stars Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre in supporting roles.

