Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma's Nirahua Hindustani 3 trailer out - Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma's Nirahua Hindustani 3 have unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film slated to hit theatres on Chhath Puja this year.

The 5.12-minute long video clip shows glimpses of the variety of emotions one can expect from the film. The trailer proves that the film is an ideal masala entertainer with action, romance, drama and comedy in a healthy combination.

Check out the trailer here:

Also starring Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre in supporting roles, Nirahua Hindustani 3 is of great significance for Bhojpuri cinema because it is the first film to have a third part. The series began with Nirahua Hindustani on June 26, 2014. This film marked the debut of Amrapali in Bhojpuri film industry. The second instalment - Nirahua Hindustani 2 released on May 12, 2017.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd has been directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.

Rajnish Mishra has composed music for the film which have been penned by Pyarelal Kavi Dwara, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.

Nirahua Hindustani 2, which was published on YouTube on Nov 25, 2017, has set the internet on fire. The film garnered over 98 million views since then whereas the first instalment - Nirahua Hindustani - has garnered over 65 million views since March 11, 2015.

Here's wishing the team of Nirahua Hindustani 3 hearty congratulations and best wishes.