Dinesh Lal Nirahua

Dinesh Lal Yadav-Amrapali Dubey starrer Nirahua Chalal London postponed

The film will now release on February 15, 2019. 

Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi: In a big jolt to the fans of Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey, the makers of their upcoming film 'Nirahua Chalal London' have pushed the film release date. As per the latest reports, the film will now arrive in theatres across Bihar and Jharkhand on February 15, 2019. 

'Nirahua Chalal London' was originally scheduled to release on January 25, 2019.

The film has been directed by Chandra Pant and produced by Sonu Khatri. It has been made under the banner of Pashupatinath Productions. It also features Manoj Tiger, Sabin Shrestha, Sunil Thapa, Santosh Pehlvan, Kiran Yadav, Gopal Rai, Sushma Adhikari, Santosh Mishra, Sonu Khatri and Ram Magar to name a few.

The trailer of the film was released some time and was an instant hit. The film has been shot in Mumbai, Nepal and London. 

Take a look at the film's poster:

The script of 'Nirahua Chalal London' has been written by Santosh Mishra while music has been composed by Madhukar Anand. The cinematography is by Mankrishna Maharajan and Rameshwar Kari. Kabiraj Gahatraj, Ramji Limechane and Sanjay Karve have choreographed the dance numbers. Chandrapant has directed the action and stunts in the film. Suraj Khadk is the executive producer of the film and Sunny Shah is the production designer. 

The film also features Manoj Tiger, Sunil Thapa, Sabin Shresth, Kiran Yadav, Gopal Rai, Anoop Arora, Santosh Pehelwan, Sushma Adhikari, Rashmi Bhatia, Santosh Mishra, Sonu Khatri, Ram Magar among others.

Nirahua and Amrapali come across as an ideal couple on screen. The two actors look incredibly good together, and hence they are regarded as Bhojpuri cinema's best reel-Jodi.

This super-hit Jodi has a number of other films slated to release and the list includes Jai Veeru, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe'.

