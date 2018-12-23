हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amrapali Dubey

Dinesh Lal Yadav-Amrapali Dubey's Nirahua Chalal London to release in Bihar, Jharkhand on this date — Check out

The film is produced under the banner of Pashupatinath Productions.

Dinesh Lal Yadav-Amrapali Dubey&#039;s Nirahua Chalal London to release in Bihar, Jharkhand on this date — Check out
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi: They are considered to be the 'it' couple of Bhojpuri film industry. Their on-screen chemistry ensures a blockbuster in the making. Yes, we are talking about Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey. The duo lits the screen every time they come together on the screens.

The hit romantic on-screen Jodi will be seen in 'Nirahua Chalal London'. The makes have shared several posters and video from the Bhojpuri which have gone viral and were viewed by lakhs of viewers. 

And now, the makers have decided on the release date of the film and have zeroed upon on January 25, 2019. Yes, the Nirahua-Amrapali starrer is all set to arrive in theatres across Bihar and Jharkhand on January 25 next year. 

The trailer of the film was released some time and was an instant hit. 

Directed by Chandra Pant, the film produced by Sonu Khatri has been made under the banner of Pashupatinath Production. It also stars Manoj Tiger, Sabin Shrestha, Sunil Thapa, Santosh Pehlvan, Kiran Yadav, Gopal Rai, Sushma Adhikari, Santosh Mishra and Sonu Khatri. The shooting of the film has also taken place in London.

Nirahua and Amrapali come across as an ideal couple on screen. The two actors look incredibly good together, and hence they are regarded as Bhojpuri cinema's best reel-Jodi.

This super-hit Jodi has a number of other films slated to release and the list includes Jai Veeru, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe'.

Tags:
Amrapali DubeyNirahua Chalal LondonChandra PantPashupatinath ProductionNirahua Lal YadavDinesh Yadav

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close