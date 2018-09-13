हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nirahua Hindustani 3

Dinesh Lal Yadav-Amrapali Dubey's Nirahua Hindustani 3 second poster released — Check out

'Nirahua Hindustani 3' is an action-romance-comedy Bhojpuri film written by Santosh Mishra and directed by Satish Chand Jain.

Dinesh Lal Yadav-Amrapali Dubey's Nirahua Hindustani 3 second poster released — Check out
Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The second poster of Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey starrer 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' was released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday. Film producer Pravesh Lal Yadav unveiled the poster on the social media which has been breaking the Internet for a while now. 

It is to be noted that the first poster of the film was unveiled by the makers only recently. In the poster, Nirahua is dressed up in a strange costume while Shubhi Sharma has donned a modern urban look. Amrapali Dubey, who plays a Marathi Mulgi in the film, is seen donning a Marathi style saree in the poster.

Meanwhile, take a look at the second poster of 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' here:

Earlier, Amrapali had shared the first poster of the film on her Instagram account: 

The series began with 'Nirahua Hindustani in 2014'. The action romantic comedy film written by Santosh Mishra and directed by Satish Chand Jain created waves at the Box Office and gave a new lease of life to Bhojpuri cinema. 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' will be produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd and will be directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.

Rajnish Mishra will compose music for the film which will be penned by Pyarelal Kavi Dwara, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan'.

Nirahua and Amrapali's latest release 'Border' hit the screens on Eid, June 15 this year and has received a warm response from the audiences.

