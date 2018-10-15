हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey's Nirahua Hindustani 3 trailer creates a record on YouTube

The 5.12-minute long trailer of the film was watched more than 33 lakh times within a day of its release.

Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey&#039;s Nirahua Hindustani 3 trailer creates a record on YouTube
Pic courtesy: Film grab

New Delhi: The makers of Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma's 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' recently unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film. 

And as expected from a Nirahua's film, the trailer, upon its release, has gone viral on the Internet. The 5.12-minute-long clip was watched more than 33 lakh times within a day of its release.

The trailer has glimpses of the variety of emotions one can expect from the film and proved that the film is an ideal masala entertainer with action, romance, drama and comedy in a healthy combination. It was released on the official YouTube channel of SRK Music and was well-received by the audience. 

Watch the trailer of the film here:

Nirahua Hindustani 3 is of great significance for Bhojpuri cinema because it is the first film to have a third part. The series began with Nirahua Hindustani on June 26, 2014. This film marked the debut of Amrapali in Bhojpuri film industry. The second instalment  - Nirahua Hindustani 2 released on May 12, 2017. The film also features Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre in supporting roles. 

'Nirahua Hindustani 3' is produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd and has been directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur. Rajnish Mishra has composed music for the film which have been penned by Pyarelal Kavi Dwara, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh. The film is slated to hit theatres on Chhath Puja this year.

'Nirahua Hindustani 2', which was published on YouTube on Nov 25, 2017, had set the internet on fire back then. The film had garnered over 98 million views since then whereas the first instalment - 'Nirahua Hindustani' - has garnered over 65 million views since March 11, 2015.

Here's wishing the team of 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' hearty congratulations and best wishes.

