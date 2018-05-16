Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey in first ever Bhojpuri web-series - All you need to know

Mumbai: The super-hit jodi of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey is all set to make a splash in the digital world with Ekta Kapoor's web-series titled Hero Vardiwala produced by Mahesh Pandey Productions. The web-series will be the first of its kind in the Bhojpuri language.

Presented by Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji, Heroi Vardiwala will also star a number of other Bhojpuri stars and the list includes Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Aanara Gupta, Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit and Manoj Tiger.

Nirahua took to his Facebook page to share a photograph from the sets of the show. Check it out here:

He had teased a close-up photograph of his look in the show a few days back.

Check it out here:

It would indeed be interesting to see Nirahua and Amrapali together on a different platform altogether.

The two have delieverd a number of super-hits on celluloid and going by their track record, we are sure, this too will prove to be a blockbuster show.

The show can be viewed by downloadind the ALT Balaji app on the mobile phone.

Nirahua and Aamrapali recently featured in a song titled Jaldi purana biwi band kara Modi ji.

In the video, Nirahua and Amrapali are a wedded couple, and Nirahua is on a visit to his in-laws on the occasion of Holi. He comes drunk, inviting the fury of his wife, being played by Amrapali Dubey. Nirahua is seen dancing in the song in front of a large picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Interestingly, Nirahua and Aamrapali starrer 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 recently created history. The blockbuster film has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube, a feat no other Bhojpuri film has attained so far.

Directed by Satish Jain, Nirahua Rickshawala 2 was jointly produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav mand Rahul Khan under the banners Nirahua Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Rahul Khan Production.

Another film starring Nirahua and Aamrapali - Nirahua Hindustani - has garnered over 49 million views. No wonder why Nirahua is a Jubilee Star and Aamrapali the Queen of YouTube.

The sizzling hot jodi of Nirahua and Aamrapali will be back with Nirahua Chalal London, Border and Nirahua Hindustani 3, the third instalment of the superhit Nirahua Hindustani series soon.