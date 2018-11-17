Dinesh Lal Yadav may draw inspiration from this man for his role in the next film - Watch the funny video

Mumbai: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua took to his Instagram page on Friday to share a video of a man dressed in as a groom and making funny dance moves. The man, who was a part of the crowd, looked at the camera while dancing and making funny expressions.

Nirahua shared the video as a reply to his people who often ask him how he acts.

He wrote: "Log poochhte hain aap acting kaise karte hain. Ye dekhiye Apne Darshakon ko dekh Ke kirdar pakadta hoon.Mil gya Ek aur kirdaa (sic)."

Here's a rough translation - "People ask mein how I manage to act. See, I draw inspiration from my fans and their characteristics. I found yet another character."

Nirahua is one of the biggest superstars' of the Bhojpuri film industry. He is often referred to as Jubilee star because of the success rate of his films at the Box Office. He recently shot for Sher E Hindustan in Nepal. He has a couple of more films laced with Patriotism - Patna Se Pakistan 2 and Vande Mataram.

On Eid this year, his film Border released and it went on to rake in the moolah.

Nirahua has a number of films in the pipeline and the list includes Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal America andNirahua Chalal Sasural 3

He recently made a splash on the silver screen with his Chhath Pooja release Nirahua Hindustani 3 co-starring Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma. The film had a bumper opening.