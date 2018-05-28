Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua-Amrapali Dubey film creates record on Youtube

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's hot and happening couple Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey have become quite popular on Youtube these days. Their videos feature in the list of top ten Bhojpuri videos on Youtube. The latest film to top the list is Nirahua starrer 'Nirahua Hindustani 2'.

The film has garnered over 60 million views. Nirauhua Hindustani 2 has been produced by Rahul Khan and directed by Manjul Thakur. The second film to feature on the Youtube list is also a Nirahua starrer 'Nirahua Hindustani' which has also garnered over 50 million views which has been produced by Pravesh Lal and Satish Jain.

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen on celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. He has a huge fan following and is loved by the people for his act on the big screens.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.