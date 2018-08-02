हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey share a beautiful chemistry off-screen too- Pic proofs

Nirahua and Amrapali share a strong bond off-screen too.

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey share a beautiful chemistry off-screen too- Pic proofs
Pic courtesy: @dineshlalyadav (Instagram)

Mumbai: Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey come across as an ideal couple on screen. The two actors look incredibly good together, and hence they are regarded as Bhojpuri cinema's best reel-Jodi.

Nirahua and Amrapali share a strong bond off-screen too. The 'Jubilee star' and the 'Queen of YouTube' are very good friends in real life. Their Instagram posts prove that they are special to each other.

Take a look at some of their Instagram posts here:

 

 

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

 

 

Har Har Mahadev  Jai Mahakal

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 

 

Posting with him after long 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 

 

Lovely saree 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 

 

 

 

Selfie with Shona 

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

 

 

Dubai Darshan Awards Jeetne k baad

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

 

 

Happy Valentine's Day shona 

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

Nirahua bagged Best Actor trophy for his role in Nirahua Hindustani 2 while Amrapali won Best Actress Award at the International Bhojpuri Films Awards 2018.

The two actors share a sizzling hot chemistry and this, in turn, becomes USP of their films.

Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani 2 set the internet on fire. The film garnered over 79 million views on YouTube and is going strong. 

It is the first Bhojpuri film to have garnered such a mammoth viewership.

The duo's 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 too has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 69 million views on YouTube. And last but not the least, Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani has over 55 million views so far. Their recent Eid release Border too has raked in the moolah at the Box Office.

This super-hit Jodi has a number of films slated to release and the list includes Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

Tags:
Dinesh Lal Yadav NirahuaDinesh Lal YadavNirahuaAmrapali DubeyNirahua Amrapali DubeyBhojpuri films 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close