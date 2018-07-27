हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey spill romance on the streets of Kuala Lumpur - Watch

The 'Jubilee star' and the 'YouTube Queen' grooved to the popular romantic track 'Hum Ko Hum Hi Se Chura Lo' and danced like no one is watching.

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey spill romance on the streets of Kuala Lumpur - Watch
Pic courtesy: @aamrapali1101 (Instagram).

Mumbai: Bhojpuri cinema's super-hit on-screen Jodi Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey took to the streets of Malaysia to spill romance by dancing to a romantic Bollywood track.

The 'Jubilee star' and the 'YouTube Queen' grooved to the popular romantic track 'Hum Ko Hum Hi Se Chura Lo' from the film Mohabattein starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai and danced like no one is watching.

Nirahua and Amrapali's colleague Yash Kumar sang the song along with few local musicians on the road.

Nirahua Music World shared the video on YouTube. Check it out below:

Bhojpuri biggies dazzled in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday last week as they graced the fourth annual International Bhojpuri Film Awards. Industry heavyweights made their presence felt and the best performers of the year 2017 awarded.

Nirahua bagged Best Actor trophy for his role in Nirahua Hindustani 2 while Amrapali won Best Actress Award.

The two actors share a sizzling hot chemistry and this, in turn, becomes USP of their films.

Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani 2 set the internet on fire. The film garnered over 78 million views on YouTube and is going strong. 

It is the first Bhojpuri film to have garnered such a mammoth viewership.

The duo's 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 too has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 68 million views on YouTube. And last but not the least, Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani has over 55 million views so far.

This super-hit Jodi has a number of films slated to release and the list includes Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

