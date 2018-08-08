Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey swap roles in hilarious 'Kabhi Akele me aao' video - Watch

Mumbai: Dinesh Lal Yadav took to Instagram Wednesday afternoon to share a hilarious Instagram post featuring his co-star and friend Amrapali Dubey.

In the funny video, we can see Nirahua and Amrapali swapping roles to perform the comical act.

Check out the adorable yet rib-tickling post here:

Kabhi Akele me aao @aamrapali1101 A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on Aug 8, 2018 at 12:38am PDT

Nirahua and Amrapali come across as an ideal couple on screen. The two actors look incredibly good together, and hence they are regarded as Bhojpuri cinema's best reel-Jodi.

This super-hit Jodi has a number of other films slated to release and the list includes Nirahua Chalal London, Jai Veeru, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

The two actors share a sizzling hot chemistry and this, in turn, becomes USP of their films.

Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani 2 set the internet on fire. The film garnered over 81 million views on YouTube and is going strong.

It is the first Bhojpuri film to have garnered such a mammoth viewership.

The duo's 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 too has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 71 million views on YouTube. And last but not the least, Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani has over 56 million views so far. Their recent Eid release Border too has raked in the moolah at the Box Office.