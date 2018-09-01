हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's latest Instagram pic is uber cool

Nirahua and Amrapali come across as an ideal couple on screen. 

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey&#039;s latest Instagram pic is uber cool
Pic courtesy: @aamrapali1101

Mumbai: Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey have flown to Hyderabad probably to shoot for one of their upcoming films. The Bhojpuri diva took to her Instagram page to share a photograph with her friend and co-star Nirahua.

Check out the uber cool image embedded below:

 

Hello Hyderabad

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

Nirahua and Amrapali come across as an ideal couple on screen. The two actors look incredibly good together, and hence they are regarded as Bhojpuri cinema's best reel-Jodi.

This super-hit duo has a number of other films slated to release and the list includes Nirahua Chalal London, Jai Veeru, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

The two actors share a sizzling hot chemistry and this, in turn, becomes USP of their films.

Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani 2 set the internet on fire. The film garnered over 87 million views on YouTube and is going strong. 

It is the first Bhojpuri film to have garnered such a mammoth viewership.

The duo's 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 too has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 77 million views on YouTube. And last but not the least, Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani has over 59 million views so far. Their recent Eid release Border too has raked in the moolah at the Box Office.

