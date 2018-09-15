हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua launches two new films- Deets inside

Nirahua's recent release Border created waves at the Box Office.   

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua launches two new films- Deets inside

Mumbai: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua launched two new films on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday. The actor took to his Instagram account to share the news with his fans.

He wrote: "Shree Ganeshaye Namah  Ganesh Chaturthi Ke shubh avsar par #PatnasePakaistan2 aur #VandeMataram ka shubharambh  @ananjayraghuraj007 #santoshmishra @rajnish4music @aamrapali1101 @dineshlalyadav (sic)."

Nirahua will be seen in 'Patna se Pakistan' and a patriotic film titled 'Vande Mataram'.

Here's the first look of Vande Mataram:

Nirahua's recent release Border created waves at the Box Office. 

The actor was in Nepal a few weeks back to shoot for one of his upcoming films Sher-E-Hindustan. Later he flew to Malaysia to attend the fourth International Bhojpuri film Awards. He bagged the Best Actor Award for Nirahua Hindustani 2.

Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani 2 has set the internet on fire. The film has garnered over 90 million views on YouTube. His 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 too has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 80 million views on YouTube.  And last but not the least, Nirahua Hindustani has over 61 million views so far.

Nirahua has a number of films slated to release and the list includes Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

The superstar is also popularly addressed as Jubilee star because he has delivered hits after hits. He is one of the biggest names of the Bhojpuri film industry and has innumerable successful films to his credit. His recent release Border too has done quite well at the Box Office.

Tags:
Dinesh Lal YadavNirahuaDinesh Lal Yadav NirahuaPatna se PakistanVande MataramDinesh Lal Yadav upcoming films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close