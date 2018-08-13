Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua marries Amrapali Dubey — Check details

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua who shares an amazing on-screen chemistry with popular Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey, has tied the knot with his 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' co-star.

In a video that has been shared on YouTube, Nirahua takes a lady, apparently his mother to a temple where he is forced to tie the knot with Amrapali, who is dressed as a bride. But wait! The marriage did not take place in real and in fact, the scene is a sequence of one of their films.

Check out the video of Nirahua-Amrapali's temple wedding here:

This super-hit Jodi has a number of other films slated to release and the list includes 'Nirahua Chalal London', 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe'.

The two actors share a sizzling hot chemistry and this, in turn, becomes USP of their films. Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani 2 set the internet on fire. The film garnered over 81 million views on YouTube and is going strong.

It is the first Bhojpuri film to have garnered such a mammoth viewership.

The duo's 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 too has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 71 million views on YouTube. And last but not the least, Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani has over 56 million views so far. Their recent Eid release Border too has raked in the moolah at the Box Office.